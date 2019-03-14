Woman pleads guilty to causing her friend's death in accident after birthday party

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old woman pleaded guilty on Thursday (Mar 14) to causing the death of her friend after the car she drove collided with an SMRT bus last year.

The court heard that Honami Lam Qixin and her boyfriend had offered 23-year-old Jasmine Lim Jia Yan a lift after attending a birthday party last year. They had been celebrating the birthday of Ms Lim's boyfriend at Pine Grove condominium near Ulu Pandan Road.

However, tragedy struck when Lam's car collided with an SMRT bus at about 1am on Apr 22.

Ms Lim died in hospital later that morning.

Lam, who was driving the car, pleaded guilty to causing Ms Lim's death by a negligent act.

She had failed to keep a proper lookout at the signalised junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jalan Jurong Kechil and did not give way to the bus, which had the lights green in its favour, the court heard.

With Lam's 26-year-old boyfriend Jake Lau in the front passenger seat and Ms Lim in the rear left passenger seat, Lam drove towards the junction of Jalan Anak Bukit and Jurong Kechil Road.

She stopped on the second lane of the three-lane road, intending to turn right towards the Pan-Island Expressway, Deputy Public Prosecutor Wu Yu Jie told the court.

After the lights turned green for vehicles going straight, Lam began to move her vehicle.

However, she did not stop in the turning pocket to wait for the green arrow, and turned right immediately towards PIE.

BUS COULD NOT BRAKE IN TIME

At this time, a bus driver was travelling straight in the opposite direction on Jalan Anak Bukit at about 59kmh.

The lights were green in his favour. When he noticed Lam's car turning into his path, he tried to brake but could not stop the bus from colliding into the left side of the car.

Lam's car spun before coming to a stop, with the impact cracking the windscreen and left windows and crumpling the left side of the vehicle.

Ms Lim was taken to the National University Hospital where she died at about 7am that day.

Lam and her boyfriend were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and her boyfriend suffered bruises on his chest and pain in his knee.

She will return to court for sentencing on Mar 29. For causing death by a negligent act, she could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both, and banned from driving.