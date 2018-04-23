Videos, photos emerge showing impact of Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 pedestrians

SINGAPORE: The lorry involved in an accident near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday morning (Apr 23) had mounted a pavement near a bus stop before hitting three pedestrians, as seen in videos that have emerged online.



In the moments before impact, one of the victims was seen on a wheelchair with another person pushing it. Channel NewsAsia understands that two of the victims - an 87-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman - are related. A 63-year-old man was also pronounced dead at the scene.



The accident happened along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 towards Marymount Road at around 9.30am.

One video circulating online shows the lorry changing from the second to third lane. Within seconds, it had veered into the bus bay and mounted the pavement.

Another video shows the lorry hitting a stationary bus before coming to a stop next to it. SBS Transit had earlier said the lorry "came hurtling" when the bus stopped at a traffic junction.



Photos posted online show a wheelchair lying on its side next to the lorry.



Eyewitness Kayden Leow, who was at a nearby bus stop in front of Presbyterian High School, said he saw the lorry mounting the kerb before hitting at least two people.

“It drove up the pavement, drove by me and banged the railing before hitting a young man. It then hit the bus and knocked down a traffic light before hitting another man,” the 19-year-old told Channel NewsAsia, adding that he did not see the third person being hit.

He said it felt like the lorry sped by him “less than a metre away”.

“It rammed into the bus which was waiting at the traffic light,” he told Channel NewsAsia. “It was Bus 72 that got hit.

“I wanted to go over to help, but I did not have the confidence or medical knowledge to be of help. I tried to make an ambulance call but someone was already doing that, so all I could do was to feel helpless and watch for about 45 minutes.”

He added that he saw an old man under the lorry and a younger person lying beside it.

“The medic pronounced both dead after five minutes of investigation,” said Mr Leow. “They placed the white paper over the two bodies I saw being hit.”



According to the Singapore Civil Defence Force, two of the pedestrians had to be extricated from underneath the lorry using a rescue lifting airbag.



The 25-year-old lorry driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death. Investigations are ongoing, police said.