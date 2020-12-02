Youngest man in SG Nasi Lemak sex-themed chat group case gets probation

SINGAPORE: The youngest man to be charged over sex-themed Telegram chat group SG Nasi Lemak, which circulated obscene images of women to 44,000 members, was given a year's probation on Wednesday (Dec 2).

The 18-year-old student, who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act as he was a minor at the time of the offences, will also have to attend psycho-education on healthy sexuality and responsible sexual conduct.

He will have to perform 40 hours of community service and his parents put up a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour during probation.

The teen had admitted to one charge of possessing 59 obscene films in his phone. Two other charges of sending a photo of nude women to the chat group and possessing 388 obscene images in his phone for the purpose of transmission were taken into consideration.

The teen's home had been raided by police in October last year after the police received 35 reports about SG Nasi Lemak. The offender admitted that he was a member of the obscene chat group, and he was later charged with three other men: Justin Lee Han Shi and chat group administrators Leonard Teo Min Xuan and Liong Tianwei.

Defence lawyer Muhammad Hasif Abdul Aziz had said that his client was below 18 when he committed the crime and is currently pursuing further studies, with "a whole future ahead of him".

After his client was arrested and charged, his mother took "very, very serious actions" against him including confiscating all forms of communication from her son and imposing "strict discipline" on him.

For possessing obscene films, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined at least S$500 per film up to a total of S$20,000, or both.

Lee was earlier sentenced to a year's probation for possessing obscene films, while the other cases are pending.