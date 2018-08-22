Asian Games: Bowlers win Singapore's second medal with bronze in women's trios

PALEMBANG: Team Singapore won their second medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday (Aug 22) after its bowlers finished third in the women's trio event at the Jakabaring Bowling Centre.

The team consisting of Daphne Tan, Bernice Lim and Joey Yeo scored 4250 pinfalls to clinch the bronze medal.

Malaysia's team of Esther Cheah, Siti Safiyah Amirah and Syaidatul Afifah took the gold medal with 4326 pinfalls, while Chinese Taipei's Pan Yu Fen, Chou Chia Chen and Tsai Hsin Yi took silver with 4255 pinfalls.



Singapore's other team in the event, consisting of Jazreel Tan, Cherie Tan and Shayna Ng came in ninth with 3936 pinfalls.

#BOWLING – WOMEN'S TRIOS



It's a Bronze for #OneTeamSG! 🥉🎳



TEAM OF TAN SHI JING DAPHNE, LIM HUI YING BERNICE AND YEO RUOQI JOEY

Score: 4250. They finished 3rd/23.



TEAM OF JAZREEL TAN SHI HUA, TAN SHI HUA CHERIE AND NG LIN ZHI SHAYNA

Score: 3936. They finished 9th/23. pic.twitter.com/I3FOGOxln8 — SNOC (@sgolympics) August 22, 2018





The bronze is Singapore's second of the Asian Games. The men's 4x200m freestyle relay team comprising Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Weng, Danny Yeo and Jonathan Tan also won a bronze medal on Monday.

