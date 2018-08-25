Asian Games: Singapore's Constance Lien wins silver in jujitsu

JAKARTA: Singapore jujitsu exponent Constance Lien has made history by winning Singapore's first-ever medal for the sport at the Asian Games.

Lien lost to South Korea's Sung Jira by 2-4 in the women's under 62kg final on Saturday afternoon (Aug 25) at the Jakarta Convention Centre to clinch silver.

En route to the final, the 19-year-old beat Turkmenistan's Krovyakova Violetta 6-0 in the semis.

She also beat Mongolia's Battsogt Buyandelger, Thailand's Sangsirichok Onanong and Indonesia's Julia Simone all by submission in the round of 32, round of 16 and the quarter-finals respectively.



Singapore's Constance Lien and South Korea's Sung Jira in action at the 2018 Asian Games. (Photo: David Liew)

This is the first time that jujitsu is being contested at the Asian Games.

Lien came to the fore when she won golds in the under-58.5kg category and the absolute division at the Manila Open IBJJF Competition this year.

Singapore's Constance Lien competes against Indonesia's Julia Simone in the women's under 62kg semi-finals at the 2018 Asian Games. (Photo: David Liew)