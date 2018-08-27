Asian Games: Singapore clinch joint-bronze in sepak takraw after Malaysia defeat in semis
PALEMBANG, Indonesia: Singapore clinched a joint-bronze medal in the sepak takraw men’s regu event on Monday (Aug 27) after losing 2-0 to Malaysia in the semi-final.
The team of Muhammad Farhan Aman, Muhammad Afif Safiee, Muhammad Asri Aron, Jaal Asfandi and Mohamad Farhan Amran lost to Malaysia in straight sets at the Jakabaring Sports Centre.
Singapore started the semi-final poorly, with captain Mohamad Farhan’s serves going astray on at least five occasions.
The team lost the opening set 21-8, and Mohamad Farhan was subsequently removed from the team.
Singapore rallied in the second set, with Muhammad Asri and Muhammad Farhan executing strong blocks, but Malaysia, who are perennial powerhouses in the sport, proved too strong and won the set 21-8.
The bronze is Singapore’s seventh in sepak takraw at the Asian Games. Singapore has never managed a gold or silver medal in the sport at the Games.
En route to the semis, Singapore lost to hosts Indonesia 0-2 but beat Philippines 2-1 and Pakistan 2-0 in the preliminary round.
