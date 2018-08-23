Asian Games: Singapore women's foil team secures a minimum of a bronze fencing medal

JAKARTA: Singapore’s women's foil team secured the country’s first fencing medal at the 2018 Asian Games on Thursday (Aug 23) after beating Chinese Taipei in the quarter finals.



The team - which comprised of Amita Berthier, Maxine Wong, Tatiana Wong and Melanie Huang - defeated Chinese Taipei 45-19 to qualify for the semi-finals and clinch a minimum of a joint bronze medal as there is no playoff for third and fourth place.



The team will compete in the semi-final on Thursday afternoon against either China or the Philippines.



If Singapore win that encounter, the team will contest for the gold medal later on Thursday evening.



The team’s medal in Jakarta is Team Singapore’s second fencing medal at an Asian Games after Lim Wei Wen bagged bronze in the men’s epee event at Incheon in 2014.