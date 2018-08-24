Asian Games: China swimmers win medley relay gold with new Games record

JAKARTA: China swimmers won gold in the men's 4x100m medley relay on Friday (Aug 24), setting a new Asian Games record in the process.

The quartet of Xu Jiayu, Yan Zibei, Li Zhuhao and Yu Hexin clocked 3:29.99s, beating teams from Japan (3:30.03s) and Kazakhstan (3:35.62s) which came in second and third respectively.

Singapore's quartet of Joseph Schooling, Quah Zheng Wen, Lionel Khoo and Darren Chua clocked 3:37.68s to finish fourth.

Singapore had qualified fourth-fastest in the heats on Friday morning, clocking 3:39.69s behind Japan (3:36.95s), China (3:38.14s) and Kazakhstan (3:38.57s).

Earlier on Friday evening, veteran swimmers Amanda Lim and Quah Ting Wen finished fifth and sixth respectively in the 50m freestyle final.

Lim clocked 25.47s while Quah managed 25.48s. Quah had qualified fifth while Lim placed sixth in the heats on Friday morning.



