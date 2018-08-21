Schooling in ‘right frame of mind’ to focus on 100m fly: Head coach Gary Tan

JAKARTA: National Training Centre head coach Gary Tan believes that Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling is in the “right frame of mind” to focus on his pet event - the 100m butterfly at the Asian Games.

Tan was speaking to the media on Tuesday (Aug 21) evening, hours after Schooling failed to qualify for the 50m freestyle final as he placed 17th in the heats.

"Even though he didn’t do as well this morning, I think he is in the right frame of mind to focus on his main event which is the 100 fly and (other) events,” said Tan, a former national swimmer.

"In terms of physical readiness, he is ready based on his (4x200m relay) swim from last night and coming to the morning. So he understands the pressure, he understands where he’s at and I think he’s ready for tomorrow,” Tan added.

Schooling will be competing in the 100m butterfly heats on Wednesday morning at around 9am local time (10am Singapore time).

If he qualifies for the final, Schooling will defend his Asian Games crown for the event on Wednesday evening.



The 23-year-old rose to prominence after winning the 100m butterfly title at the 2014 edition of the Games in Incheon. He went on to win Singapore’s first-ever gold medal at the Olympics, beating swimming great Michael Phelps in the final.

Schooling has already won a medal at the 2018 Asian Games, after helping the men’s 4x200m relay team to a bronze on Monday.

He will also be competing in the 50m butterfly and could also feature in the 4x100m freestyle as well as 4x100m medley relays.

Meanwhile on Tuesday evening, Schooling’s teammate Quah Jing Wen broke her personal best in the 200m breaststroke final, touching the wall in 58.93s. It was the first time Quah, 18, managed to clock a time below 59s for the event.

For the 50m freestyle final, Singapore’s Asian Games debutant Teong Tzen Wei, 20, placed sixth. The event was won by China's Yu Hexin in 22.11s.

The women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team - comprising of Quah Ting Wen, Christie Chue, Cherlyn Yeoh and Gan Ching Hwee - placed fifth in the final, finishing behind teams from China, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea.

