Asian Games: Joseph Schooling misses out on 50m freestyle final

JAKARTA: Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling missed out on a final berth for the 50m freestyle at the 2018 Asian Games after finishing 17th overall in the heats on Tuesday morning (Aug 21).

Schooling, 23, clocked 23.05s in the event. However, his national teammate Teong Tzen Wei, 19, qualified for the final after clocking 22.52s in the heats, placing him fifth overall out of 51 competitors.

Schooling’s effort was 0.58s off his personal best and national record of 22.47s which he set at the 2015 SEA Games.

This was his first time competing in the 50m freestyle at the Asian Games.

Speaking to reporters after the heats, Schooling said: “I always want to do my best in a race. My legs felt a little shot.

“It's alright. (In the) 50s, you never know what’s going to happen. That's how it rolls. I’m just looking forward to my next race.”

Schooling was racing less than 14 hours after he helped Singapore to a bronze medal in the 4x200m freestyle relay race on Monday night.

His next race at the Games is his pet event - the 100m butterfly individual heats on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Schooling will have to settle with just watching from the sidelines as Teong lines up for the 50m freestyle final at 6.05pm local time on Tuesday.