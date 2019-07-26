Swimming: Schooling fails to make 100m butterfly semis at FINA World Championships

GWANGJU: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling crashed out in the heats of the 100m butterfly event at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Friday (Jul 26), clocking a time of 52.93s to finish 24th overall.

Schooling finished eighth in his heat, which was won by Hungary’s Kristof Milak who clocked a time of 51.42s.

The 100m butterfly is Schooling’s pet event - he won the gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics in a Games record of 50.39s.

United States’ Caeleb Dressel eclipsed this time with a 50.28s to finish first overall in the heats.

Schooling had also failed to qualify for the semi-final of the 50m butterfly event on Sunday, finishing seventh in his heat and 20th overall.



