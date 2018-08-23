Asian Games: Singapore’s Roanne Ho clinches surprise silver in 50m breaststroke

JAKARTA: Singapore's Roanne Ho won a silver medal in the 50m breaststroke at the 2018 Asian Games on Thursday (Aug 23), clocking 31.23s to break her own national record by 0.06s.

She finished behind Japan’s Satomi Suzuki, who touched the wall at 30.83s. China's Feng Junyang took the bronze.



It was seen as a surprise win for Ho given that she had finished sixth in the heats on Thursday morning, clocking 31.59s.



Ho has made a remarkable comeback since suffering from a life-threatening collapsed lung in January 2016, forcing her to take a months-long break from training.



Her win gave Singapore's women swimmers their first medal in Jakarta.



Earlier in the evening, Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling clinched his second gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games after winning the 50m butterfly final.



