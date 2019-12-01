Water polo: Singapore men's team claim bronze after Thailand victory

SINGAPORE: Singapore men's water polo team claimed bronze after beating Thailand 14-7 on Sunday (Dec 1) at the 30th SEA Games.



Indonesia had won the gold medal on Friday after Singapore drew 6-6 with host country Philippines. The Indonesians had won 14-7 against Malaysia earlier that day to take top spot in the five-team round-robin competition.



Singapore suffered its first defeat in SEA Games history on Thursday, losing to eventual champions Indonesia 5-7.

The results ended Singapore's 54-year stranglehold on the competition.



