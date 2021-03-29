Ever Given container ship stuck in Suez Canal 'partially refloated', says canal services firm

SUEZ, Egypt: A canal services firm says that salvage teams have “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that remains wedged across the Suez Canal, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free.

Leth Agencies said early Monday (Mar 29) that the modest breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The firm said it was awaiting confirmation of the refloating from the Suez Canal Authority.

Inchcape Shipping Services said in a post on Twitter that the ship was refloated on Monday and is being secured. Ship-tracking service VesselFinder has changed the ship's status to under way on its website.

Lt Gen Osama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, said workers continued “pulling manoeuvres” to refloat the vessel early Monday.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the ship in the same position, surrounded by a squadron of tugboats with its bow stuck in the canal's eastern bank.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 400m long Ever Given became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds last Tuesday, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

At least 369 vessels were waiting to transit the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels, SCA Chairman Osama Rabie told Egypt's Extra News on Sunday.



Advertisement

More than two dozen vessels have opted for the alternative route between Asia and Europe around the Cape of Good Hope, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

Crude oil prices fell after news the ship had been re-floated, with Brent crude down by US$1 per barrel to US$63.67.

