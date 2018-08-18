Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

GENEVA: Former United Nations secretary-general and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80 on Saturday (Aug 18).

Two of his close associates told AFP news agency that Mr Annan died in a hospital in Bern, Switzerland, in the early hours of Saturday.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Kofi Annan Foundation and Mr Annan's family announced that the Nobel Laureate passed away after a short illness.

"His wife Nane and their children Ama, Kojo and Nina were by his side during his last days," read the statement.

"Kofi Annan was a global statesman and a deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world." it added. "During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations, he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law."

It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ — Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) August 18, 2018

​​​​​​​Mr Annan's family has requested privacy during this time of mourning, said the statement. Arrangements to celebrate his life will be announced later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres hailed his predecessor, calling Mr Annan a "guiding force for good".



"In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organisation into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination," he added.



"Like so many, I was proud to call Kofi Annan a good friend and mentor."



The first secretary general from sub-Saharan Africa, Mr Annan led the United Nations through the divisive years of the Iraq war and was later accused of corruption in the oil-for-food scandal, one of the most trying times of his tenure.

In 2001, as the world was reeling from the Sep 11 attacks, Annan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the world body "for their work for a better organised and more peaceful world".

"HUMANITY'S BEST EXAMPLE"



Born in Kumasi, the capital city of Ghana's Ashanti region, Mr Annan was the son of an executive of a European trading company, the United Africa company, a subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch multinational Unilever.

After ending his second term as UN chief, Annan went on to take high-profile mediation roles in Kenya and in Syria.

He later set up a foundation devoted to conflict resolution and joined the Elders group of statesmen which regularly speaks out on global issues.

The UN high commissioner for human rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein said he was grief-stricken over Annan's death.

"Kofi was humanity's best example, the epitome, of human decency and grace. In a world now filled with leaders who are anything but that, our loss, the world's loss becomes even more painful," he said.

"He was a friend to thousands and a leader of millions."