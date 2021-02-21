Oil spill stains Israeli shoreline; investigations underway

HADERA, Israel: Hundreds of volunteers took part on Saturday (Feb 20) in a cleanup operation of the Israeli shoreline as investigations are underway to determine the cause of an oil spill that threatens the beach and wildlife.

Israeli media reported that several volunteers were hospitalised after inhaling fumes. Israel's Nature and Parks Authority urged people to stay away from the beach at 16 of the communities that are most polluted.

Tar pieces from an oil spill stuck on rocks in the Mediterranean sea as it reached Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel. (Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit)

At a news conference Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the incident was being investigated and he was preparing a report for the Israeli Cabinet.

“The circumstances that led to this incident are still unknown,” he said, adding that the government was in touch with leaders of affected local communities.

A woman cleans rocks covered in tar from an oil spill in the Mediterranean sea in Gador nature reserve near Hadera, Israel. (Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit)

From as north as Haifa and down south to Ashkelon near Gaza, black strips could be seen along the Mediterranean coastline. At Gador Nature Reserve near the northern city of Hadera, the tar smeared fish, turtles, and other sea creatures.

The reason and timing of the spill are yet to be determined, but stormy weather earlier this week is believed to have pushed the pollutants ashore. On Thursday, a baby whale washed up dead on a beach near Tel Aviv, and authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are linked