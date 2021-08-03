NYC will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms

New York City will soon require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for indoor activities, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday (Aug 3), making it the first big city in the United States to impose such restrictions.

The new requirement, which will go into effect Aug 16, applies to indoor dining, gyms and indoor entertainment venues.

De Blasio has focused on getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible while resisting calls to mandate masks indoors, as several cities and counties in California have done.

De Blasio said Monday he was making “a strong recommendation” that everyone wear a mask in public indoor settings but stressed that the city’s “overwhelming strategic thrust” remained getting more people vaccinated.

"We know this is what's going to turn the tide," de Blasio told a news conference.

"If you're vaccinated ... you have the key, you can open the door. But if you're unvaccinated, unfortunately, you will not be able to participate many things."

De Blasio said that a health pass called the Key to NYC would be launched on Aug 16, followed by a transition period before enforcement a month later.

The mayor announced last week that city employees would be required to get vaccinated by mid-September or to face weekly testing, and he has offered a US$100 incentive for city residents who get inoculated.

About 66 per cent of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated, according to official data.

On Monday, the US reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70 per cent of American adults - a month late and amid a surge by the Delta variant that is overwhelming hospitals and prompting renewed pandemic regulations around the country.

