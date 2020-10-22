Puerto Rico shutters 911 call centers amid COVID-19 cases

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: All of Puerto Rico’s 911 call centers were shut down on Wednesday (Oct 21) night after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.

Public Safety Secretary Pedro Janer said people should call the island’s emergency management agency at 787-724-0124 or police at 787-343-2020 in an emergency. He said both agencies are operating 24 hours a day.

It is the first time the US territory has shut down its 911 call centers.

Janer said the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and he will soon announce poperations at the 911 call centers will resume.

It’s unclear how many employees tested positive. A spokeswoman did not immediately return a message asking for comment.

The island of 3.2 million people has reported more than 29,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus infections. It has had more than 770 deaths from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

