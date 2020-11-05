Trump campaign will immediately request recount in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's campaign will immediately request a recount of votes in Wisconsin, even though the state's presidential election results have yet to be finalised.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement, without providing details of any reports.

"The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

In Wisconsin, if a race is within 1 percentage point, the trailing candidate can force a recount.

The fate of the United States presidency is hanging in the balance, with Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, battling for three familiar battleground states - Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania - that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House.

In the race to the 270 electoral votes needed to win, Biden has 238 while Trump has 213.



Early on Wednesday, Trump said, “We will win this, and as far as I’m concerned we already have won it.”

