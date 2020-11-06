Trump campaign lawsuits dismissed by judges in Michigan, Georgia

WASHINGTON: Judges in Michigan and Georgia have dismissed lawsuits by President Donald Trump's campaign in disputes over whether Republican challengers had access to the handling of absentee ballots.

In Michigan, Judge Cynthia Stephens noted that the lawsuit was filed late Wednesday afternoon (Nov 4), just hours before the last ballots were counted. She also said the defendant, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, was the wrong person to sue because she does not control the logistics of local ballot counting, even if she is the state’s chief election officer.

The Associated Press called the Michigan presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday evening. Trump won the state in 2016.

The lawsuit claimed Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She was accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters ... to participate in fair and lawful elections”.

Benson, through state attorneys, denied the allegations. Much of the dispute centred on the TCF Center in Detroit where pro-Trump protesters gathered while absentee ballots were being counted.

A judge in Georgia similarly dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican Party and Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure one county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision on Thursday at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing. The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The suit had raised concerns about 53 absentee ballots that poll observers said were not part of an original batch of ballots. County elections officials testified that all 53 ballots had been received on time.

Trump's campaign has said it will launch additional lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Nevada.

Campaign adviser Jason Miller said he expected legal action in Pennsylvania to ensure visibility on previous ballots that have been counted in that state.

A lawsuit is also expected to be announced later on Thursday alleging voting fraud in Nevada, one of the pivotal states where he narrowly trails Biden.

Some legal experts called the challenges a long shot unlikely to affect the eventual outcome of the election.



