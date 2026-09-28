Luxury watch warranties are getting longer – but do buyers really benefit?

Luxury watch brands are locked in a perpetual arms race to win over enthusiasts and collectors. In this game of one-upmanship, ultra-thin movements, longer power reserves, better water resistance and hardier or more exotic case materials have all been pitched for battle.

But over the past decade, a new metric has entered the conversation: longer warranty periods.

Not too long ago, a two-year manufacturer’s warranty was standard. Now, brands such as Rolex, Omega and Tudor offer five years of international coverage, while Cartier and Jaeger-LeCoultre allow owners to extend theirs to as much as eight years through dedicated programmes.

In 2026, Hublot went further with a “5+5” model – eligible watches receive a five-year warranty, which owners can extend to 10 years by registering with the Hublotista programme.