This entrepreneur wants to build a holistic wellness community in Singapore
Grant Wee drew deep on personal experiences to create Trapeze Rec Club and Hideaway at New Bahru.
As a pioneering entrant to Singapore’s wellness scene three years ago, holistic wellness club Trapeze Rec Club (TRC) is a trailblazer in redefining what such a space can be. The multi-storey location, situated within a heritage shophouse on Tanjong Pagar Road, set the stage for a new kind of community where physical fitness, recovery, mental health and social connection are seamlessly integrated.
Up next, Hideaway, located at creative cluster New Bahru, aims to redefine perceptions of massage therapy.
These two ventures are the brainchildren of entrepreneur Grant Wee, who was spurred on by personal challenges he faced during his university years while majoring in philosophy in Durham University, England from 2013 to 2016.
“I only realised how important wellness was when I was at university," Wee recalled. “I went through a rough time, dealing with being alone and coming out. It was a difficult period, but two things really helped me: Therapy and joining a small gym in my college town.”
The youngest child of United Overseas Bank’s chief executive officer Wee Ee Cheong found sanctuary at the gym, not just in physical exercise but through the sense of community it provided. “Having that connection and someone to hold me accountable through my fitness and wellness journey was crucial. It helped me get out of bed every day and significantly improved my mental health.”
These experiences planted the seed for what would eventually become Trapeze Rec Club and Hideaway. Following a stint at the Boston Consulting Group after graduating, Wee returned to Singapore with the idea to build “spaces that focus on both physical and mental wellness”.
Inspired by his travels to destinations like Bali, Los Angeles and Sydney where wellness is highly valued, Wee envisioned setting up spaces that would offer more than just traditional spa treatments. “I noticed a huge emphasis on different facets of wellness, whether it is being close to nature, eating well, moving well or fostering a sense of community as opposed to simply hitting the gym and bulking up,” he said.
Additionally, a personal affinity for cold plunge sessions, where practitioners submerge their body in cold water for a short duration of time, led him to introduce this concept at TRC before it became popular among health and wellness junkies.
“The contrast therapy of cold plunging and sauna sessions have really helped me with a condition I have that causes inflammation of the joints and spine by alleviating muscle tension and addressing the inflammation,” he said. (Always check with your doctor before you sign up for any form of cold plunge therapy. This personal experience should not be substituted for advice from your own healthcare professional.)
At Hideaway, there are even more contrast therapy facilities at its bathhouse comprising private and semi-private infrared saunas and cold plunge tubs to allow for more options such as workshops within the space.
But most of all, Wee hopes that Hideaway will “bridge the gap between mass market massage chains and pricey hotel spas that are seen as an indulgence only for special occasions”.
The specially formulated massage therapies incorporate modern techniques with ancient Eastern practices such as guasha, shiatsu and tuina.
To create a harmonious and conducive environment for relaxation, Hideaway’s “urban oasis” premises have been designed by designer Ken Yuktasevi of Parable Studio, who also designed TRC.
“A big part of wellness is rest and recovery, and I wanted to a space where people could do exactly that. Hideaway is the natural progression in building the Trapeze Group portfolio for holistic wellness and we have taken a design forward approach, intentionally creating a tranquil oasis that is unlike any other massage spots in Singapore,” said Wee.
This entrepreneurial spirit in seizing worthwhile opportunities was shaped by the work ethic and ambition he observed in his family while growing up. Wee speaks fondly of his grandfather and father, both of whom exemplified hard work and dedication to him.
“My grandfather knew what he wanted and did everything he could to make it happen. He was the hardest worker I knew. This trickled on to my dad too; I see the way that he works yet he also makes time for his family. That is something I try to emulate too in terms of finding balance and committing to spending time with the family,” he reflected.
He also draws inspiration from older brother Wee Teng Wen, managing partner of hospitality company The Lo & Behold Group, which spearheaded the development of New Bahru as well as other concepts including French restaurant Odette and boutique heritage hotel The Warehouse Hotel.
“Growing up, I have always known I wanted to be an entrepreneur. Seeing my brother create the brands he has and doing so well definitely influenced me. I think he has built some amazing brands in the F&B and lifestyle space, and when it came to my turn, I looked up to him as a guiding light,” said Wee.
“I think wellness is a great niche that I carved out for myself, and I do not think I would have wanted to compete with him, so you know, it worked out,” added Wee with a laugh.
Up next, Wee hopes to be an advocate for inclusivity and mental health through his businesses.
“Any business I create is going to be inclusive and open to all,” he said. For example, Trapeze Rec Club has gender neutral toilets and collaborates with other like-minded businesses for community events. A recent Pride Month event in June, together with members club Soho House, cocktail bar No Sleep Club and Tundra ice bath, featured a party meets cold plunge session, with proceeds going to Pink Dot.
He is also a strong advocate for mental health awareness and believes this will be the next frontier in wellness. Currently, TRC runs therapy sessions by two clinical psychologists and also offers mental wellbeing workshops.
“While a lot has been done to destigmatise seeking help and going for therapy, I think that the supply does not quite match up with demand. We need more avenues and opportunities for people to address their mental health issues and ways to make this more accessible for people. I think Singapore is not quite there yet, but I see us moving in the right direction,” he said.
As he continues to grow his vision for wellness in Singapore, Wee says remembering the “why” behind the work is what motivates him.
“Seeing the community that has grown out of TRC and seeing individuals use the club the way I had intended in a holistic way by coming for the fitness, recovery and mental health elements and having them build friendships along the way. That is what keeps me going.”