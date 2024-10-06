This entrepreneur wants to build a holistic wellness community in Singapore

“Growing up, I have always known I wanted to be an entrepreneur. Seeing my brother create the brands he has and doing so well definitely influenced me. I think he has built some amazing brands in the F&B and lifestyle space, and when it came to my turn, I looked up to him as a guiding light,” said Wee.

“I think wellness is a great niche that I carved out for myself, and I do not think I would have wanted to compete with him, so you know, it worked out,” added Wee with a laugh.

Up next, Wee hopes to be an advocate for inclusivity and mental health through his businesses.

“Any business I create is going to be inclusive and open to all,” he said. For example, Trapeze Rec Club has gender neutral toilets and collaborates with other like-minded businesses for community events. A recent Pride Month event in June, together with members club Soho House, cocktail bar No Sleep Club and Tundra ice bath, featured a party meets cold plunge session, with proceeds going to Pink Dot.

He is also a strong advocate for mental health awareness and believes this will be the next frontier in wellness. Currently, TRC runs therapy sessions by two clinical psychologists and also offers mental wellbeing workshops.

“While a lot has been done to destigmatise seeking help and going for therapy, I think that the supply does not quite match up with demand. We need more avenues and opportunities for people to address their mental health issues and ways to make this more accessible for people. I think Singapore is not quite there yet, but I see us moving in the right direction,” he said.

As he continues to grow his vision for wellness in Singapore, Wee says remembering the “why” behind the work is what motivates him.

“Seeing the community that has grown out of TRC and seeing individuals use the club the way I had intended in a holistic way by coming for the fitness, recovery and mental health elements and having them build friendships along the way. That is what keeps me going.”