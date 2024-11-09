A Letter to Myself Podcast: Actress-playwright Aidli Mosbit on finding love and second chances

A SECOND CHANCE AT LOVE

Little did she know that love would soon come from someone she least expected – an ex-prison inmate named Lezan Ariffin.

“I’ve got this friend request from somebody on Facebook. The message said, ‘I remember you.’ No hi, no nothing. Just ‘I remember you.’” Aidli recalled, while laughing.

“So, I wrote back to this person. I said, ‘I'm sorry, I can't remember where we met, but please remind me how we got to know each other.’”

And this person wrote back again three words, “In the prison.”

Turns out, Lezan had caught a DVD recording of her one-woman show in his prison’s rehabilitation programme and was immediately captivated. After his release, he found her on social media and reached out.

From there, their connection blossomed. They joke about being “late bloomers”, having found love in their 40s and 50s, but they agree that their timing couldn’t have been more perfect.