Deep Dive Podcast: Are whistleblowers protected in Singapore?

Which is why the tone from the top is key.

Mak Yuen Teen, NUS professor:

But there is a real risk of people fearing they will be traced.

A few months ago, I was on a panel discussion in the international conference on whistleblowing, and I was shocked when one of my fellow panelists, who works for a service provider, said, “You know, I was working for this company, and they had a whistleblowing complaint, and we used technology to find out who the whistleblower was.’’ I was almost going to throw my notes – my jaw (dropped).

But that is a fear. Even when people send an email for example to a company email account, sure you can say you can do it through some outside source or whatever, (but) people always still have that fear. That's why some companies say we better outsource (whistleblowing complaints) to a third party to manage.

Steven Chia, host:

But you want to find out who is crying foul, to find out whether it's legit or not at the same time, right? So knowing who is whistleblowing is not necessarily a bad thing, and the whistleblower shouldn't be afraid of owning what they said if it's really true, right?