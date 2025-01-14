Money Talks Podcast: The role of mediation when you have a dispute with a bank or insurer

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Eunice Chua, CEO of FIDReC:

So we might ask, "Do you often do online shopping? What are the common sites that you go to? Do you buy things off social media?" And then through these conversations then the customer has this realisation, "Yeah, maybe (around) that time I did click on this link and there was this attractive deal," or "Oh I was playing this game, and there was an internet pop-up, and I just clicked on it."

So actually it is quite scary that we can lose a lot of our information by just clicking on something, and you may not realise it but that has allowed some scammer to view maybe what is on your phone, or to actually be able to gather what you key in on certain websites and so on. So that has led to this sort of compromised credential situation where the customer doesn't know what happened. But from the bank's perspective, "Oh this was proper." There was an OTP keyed in.

Andrea Heng, host:

The (two-factor authentication) was done and all that.

Eunice Chua:

These are both victims.