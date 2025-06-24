Money Talks Podcast: Your financial checklist for studying abroad

Here is an excerpt from the conversation:

Andrea Heng, host:

(On) financing, immediately we think of study loans that are offered by financial institutions, for example. (Or) even some of the grants that are available through the school itself or even scholarships.

But what are some other common sources of funding, and what are some of the terms and conditions that are attached to those alternative sources of funding?



Dr Chan Khai Leok, theRightU:

I think (study loans are) a very common source of funds to top up what the family has. Fortunately, there are a few banks in Singapore that offer overseas loans, but typically they only cover the tuition fee component and not the living expenses. They also have a cap and it's capped at typically a multiple of your guarantor’s salary. So there's also a limit as to how much (they) can loan.

Now, how do you account for the rest of the costs?