A Letter to Myself Podcast: In cleaning their homes for 40 years, volunteer Fion Phua says the underprivileged help her

What has kept her going for 40 years:

We will never use the words: "We are here to help you”. (Instead) we say, “I'm here. I wish to clean your fan. Can you please give me a chance? Help me to be a useful person.”

(That’s how we started), we wanted to be useful to those who are more vulnerable. Now, I’m very proud of this platform. Each time we need support, we can get it. For instance, if we want a doctor to operate on a baby with a cleft lip, the doctors will not charge us. We get eye surgeons and plumbers or contractors or painters (who don’t charge).

They have been with us for decades – (this happens) when you invest in relationships, in people.