Money Talks Podcast: When big businesses help smaller SMEs

Let's use Sheng Siong, who's one of our Queen Bees as an example. For Queen Bees in the supply chain, they are looking at ensuring that the network is resilient. So they have a network of SMEs. For Sheng Siong, it could be (companies) that they purchase the supplies from.

Let's say at Sheng Shiong, (they) want to introduce more digitalisation (such as) e-invoicing (but they) can't do it alone, because if (they) do e-invoicing but everybody else is on paper and pen, it defeats the purpose. So essentially, one of the areas that Sheng Siong is looking at is to introduce e-invoicing to their suppliers as well ... so that the whole network uses (the same technology).

So Queen Bees can think about how (can these) programmes add that strategic value to them as a company, as an employer, and how would they step up and contribute to the network that they are trying to build.