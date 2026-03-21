How to recover from a bad job interview: CNA's Work It Podcast goes live at Career Forward on Mar 28

Ever walked out of a job interview convinced you said the wrong thing?

A special live episode of CNA’s Work It podcast will tackle that question at Career Forward 2026 on Mar 28, with hosts Gerald Tan and Nat Fetalvero discussing how job seekers can recover from a disastrous first impression and turn it into an opportunity.

Joining them are entrepreneur Joanne Lau, who will share her firsthand experience of turning a “failed” interview into a job offer, and career strategist Angel Kilian.

The live recording will take place at Suntec Convention Centre at 5.15pm as part of Career Forward 2026, where you can watch the session in person.

You can also tune in live on CNA’s YouTube and TikTok channels, and send in questions and hear practical advice on what to do when an interview does not go to plan.