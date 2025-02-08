A Letter to Myself Podcast: Lunch Actually's Violet Lim on how to find love in the age of dating apps

Excerpts from the conversation with Joel Chua:

On what makes two people a good and healthy couple:

"When we first started, I think we were grappling around with it. And sometimes, people (would) come to us, they (would) be like: 'Oh, I love to play golf, so I must have someone who plays golf as well.'

But what we have realised after being in this business for such a long time, what is most important is to find someone that has similar values and similar life objectives as you.

I think with interests, I always tell them … (that) if you like scuba diving and the other person doesn't like it, it's okay. He or she can just wait for you on the boat and do some yoga or just read a book or things like that. So it's not so much about similar interests.