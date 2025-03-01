A Letter to Myself Podcast: A couple's journey in navigating blindness and not losing sight of love

So the next day, she brought me to see a specialist doctor, and I was then diagnosed with glaucoma, quite a terminal stage at that time ... We had to do some urgent surgeries within a few weeks to save the remaining eyesight that I had, so that I wouldn't turn totally blind.

Iskandar on learning to accept himself:

I started in a normal school with many friends. Then, when my eyesight started to deteriorate, I began to pull away from my friends during recess time; I would stay alone.

Until I was transferred to Singapore School for the Visually Handicapped. There, I met friends with the same condition as me. So from there I (began to have) the confidence to execute .. and learn more things and to have a better future.