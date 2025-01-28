Money Talks Podcast: MT Explains - Miles vs cash rebates on credit cards
A credit card that gives you cash rebates over miles may be a better choice for fresh graduates while they work on increasing their cashflow, advises our guest.
When choosing a credit card, which reward system should you go for – miles or cash rebates?
On the brand-new segment called Money Talks Explains, where we break down your financial questions, Tim Phillips from Inkcome explains the pros and cons of each, the trade-offs and key factors to consider before choosing your next credit card.
Here's an excerpt from the conversation:
Andrea Heng, host:
What are the pros and cons of getting a miles card?
Tim Phillips, founder and CEO of Inkcome:
The pros are, obviously, you can redeem tickets with those miles that you earn. That's easy enough.
I would say the cons are, there is a level of research involved to get the best miles rate that you can on these cards, because a lot of people maybe just use a general card that gives you 1.2, 1.3 miles per dollar, but there are some specific types of spending cards out there that can get you up to four miles per dollar. So it's more about optimising.
(This research) might be a lot of effort for people, and I can see that as well.
I guess with cashback, the pros is it's easy, right? You know, there's a headline rate that you're going to get, maybe 1.7, 1.8 per cent. I think the best cashback card out there at the moment is 2 per cent with no minimum spend and no hoops to jump through.
But the downside is, if you want to meet these headline rates that a lot of them are promoting, some are saying up to 20 per cent cashback, or up to 10 per cent or up to 8 per cent, there's an asterisk next to that, saying that you need to spend on this specific thing every quarter, minimum spend, and it's capped at whatever 200 (dollars) per quarter. So there are caps to those things.
Andrea:
And I wonder as well, whether it's about when you have that kind of card.
For example, if I'm moving to a new house and I know I'm going to buy lots of big ticket items, that's going to chalk up lots of either miles or cash rebates, because I'm chalking up a large bill.
Tim:
So I think that's also another thing to consider, in the next sort of six to 12 months, are you going to have a big outlay? And if you do, do you know which card to put it on?
Because it might not make sense to just put it on one card and you're leaving either miles or maybe it's potentially some cashback on the table.
And that's the thing with some of these cards, even the miles cards, they have caps on the four-mile per dollar type of range, you can only earn it up to S$2,000 a month, or S$1,000 per statement month, whatever it is. And that might not make sense if you're spending a lot of money in one go.
Same thing with cashback. There are minimums per month, and if you don't spend maybe the minimum the next month, it might not make sense to spend so much in one month.
So there are things that you really have to consider, but I would say one other thing to consider is the choice.
I think no one can argue with the fact that there are more miles cards out there. So the cashback, I think there's more limited choice in terms of what you can pick, whereas miles, there's definitely a bit more optionality with what you can go with.