A Letter to Myself Podcast: A mother’s battle to overcome drug addiction fuelled by the fear of losing her children

Ordinarily, it can be tough to handle life when you are a parent with small children. Add a secret drug addiction problem to the mix and things become considerably more challenging.

Syamlia’s struggle with drugs began when she was just 22, when she first encountered methamphetamine - otherwise known as “ice”. It was meant to give her energy so she could juggle work and care for her young children at the time.

But her dependency soon escalated into a relentless cycle of trying to quit, with a huge dose of self-loathing, doubt and disappointment.