Work It Podcast: The art of negotiating for better terms and money on a job offer
If you can’t ask for a salary increase, try negotiating for performance related bonuses every quarter or stock options, says our guest.
You’ve passed the interview and there’s an offer on the table. How do you negotiate for the best terms?
Rohan Sylvester, talent strategy adviser from Indeed, talks about how you can ask for more than a salary increase.
This episode was recorded live at the Career Forward 2025 event in Singapore.
Here’s an excerpt from the conversation:
Tiffany Ang, host:
If HR comes back to me and says: “Sorry, this is the best I can offer you in terms of your salary.” What other benefits should we push for, ask for more?
Rohan Sylvester, talent strategy adviser from Indeed:
It's a holistic thing, right? It's not just the base pay, right?
There's so much more - the benefits that you're getting, the additional stuff. And I think a lot of us should see it from that perspective. Say you get high base (salary), low benefits, you will have to spend some of that base (salary) to get those benefits.
So when you take all of that into consideration, there are other things you can ask. Can you ask for performance-related bonuses every quarter? Say: “Okay, you're paying me this much, but every quarter, I would like a bonus if I meet …
Tiffany:
My sales target …
Rohan:
Whatever the goals that you set for me, if I meet and exceed them, I would like a bonus. Or a signing bonus, or in some cases, a lot of large tech companies do stock options. Employee stock options are a big part of the package for many companies.
And of course, you want to look at what are the additional benefits. Will they pay for college? Will they pay for higher education?
If I go for a training, will they pay for that? All of those things can be considered. But of course, you need to know what your priorities are.
If you don't care about getting trained or doing additional training, then that's the benefit, that while it exists in the contract, it's not something you're going to leverage, so you don't actually get the value of it.
Gerald Tan, host:
I’ve heard a HR person tell me how they are shifting their benefit system. And this is pretty cool. They are shifting their benefit system to tailor to the person's life stage. So for example, a younger person coming in, they might start to offer benefits that are related to their upskilling, upgrading.
And (if) they are having young kids, they might offer a little bit on flexi-work, a little bit more on time off, maybe some benefits for the family … I think some of the more progressive companies they are looking at, how can they tailor the benefits to the employees?
So this goes on top of the base salary and these are the things that can swing a person to say, okay, I can take a lower base but because these benefits a lot better, the company seems to think about me a little bit more.
