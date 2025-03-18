Work It Podcast - Prioritise what matters to you and work with your employer when it comes to upskilling: Tan See Leng and Gan Siow Huang

Here is an excerpt of the conversation:

Tiffany Ang, host:

So I'm a parent with young children, and this is a very critical period of my life where I cannot drop any balls. I want to be a present mom to my young children, but at the same time, I want to get as many skills as possible, upskill as quickly as possible, in case the company decides that there will be some cost-cutting measures. How do I juggle both? Because I honestly have no time. By the time I get back home, I'm so tired.

MOS Gan, you have three daughters, I'm pretty sure you would have been in my position as well where you would have to do this juggle. How can somebody like myself find time to go and upskill when I have a full-time job back home?

Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Education and Manpower:

First, it must be something you're passionate about and you love to do, right? When you find something you love to do, you will make time for it. I think that's the most important point. And secondly, it's better if there can be some alignment of goals with your employer.