A Letter to Myself Podcast: 'Don't beat up on yourself' - Photographer Russel Wong on overcoming academic struggles to find his talent

His father, a doctor, enjoyed photography as a hobby. All he wanted his son to do was take pictures to send them back home. Russel was never part of the photography club in school nor showed any interest in the art form.

But when he was barely 18, fate intervened.

Sebastian Coe, the legendary middle-distance runner and Olympic gold medalist, came to his school to give a talk to students at the local pub. Russell, camera in hand, captured a few candid shots of the athlete.

“I was so lucky - the sunlight was streaming in from the back. It was a tight head shot ... in a dark picnic shed. It looked like a studio shot.”

What happened next was a whirlwind. Russell showed the shots to sporting giant Nike, expecting nothing more than a free pair of shoes. Instead, one of his images was selected for the cover of an international magazine.