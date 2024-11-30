A Letter to Myself Podcast: 'Don't beat up on yourself' - Photographer Russel Wong on overcoming academic struggles to find his talent
When Russel Wong decided he was going to make a career out of his creative pursuits, no one believed he would make it. He tells Joel Chua how he defied the odds to climb to the very top of a star-studded career.
SINGAPORE: Some people know exactly what they want to do in life, others still search for their “why” well into adulthood.
For acclaimed photographer Russel Wong, a simple going-away gift his father gave him before he embarked to study overseas, was the spark that set him on an unexpected journey.
“He bought it from a shop – I think they’re still around – on Northbridge Road. (It) cost him about $150,” he shared.
Not only did he give me a camera, he gave me my whole career and my life.
His father, a doctor, enjoyed photography as a hobby. All he wanted his son to do was take pictures to send them back home. Russel was never part of the photography club in school nor showed any interest in the art form.
But when he was barely 18, fate intervened.
Sebastian Coe, the legendary middle-distance runner and Olympic gold medalist, came to his school to give a talk to students at the local pub. Russell, camera in hand, captured a few candid shots of the athlete.
“I was so lucky - the sunlight was streaming in from the back. It was a tight head shot ... in a dark picnic shed. It looked like a studio shot.”
What happened next was a whirlwind. Russell showed the shots to sporting giant Nike, expecting nothing more than a free pair of shoes. Instead, one of his images was selected for the cover of an international magazine.
I had only been shooting for less than two years, and I got an international cover ... I knew then it was a ‘Wow, I’m on to something.’
NOT KEEPING UP ACADEMICALLY
With a career spanning over four decades, Russel has cemented himself as one of the most celebrated photographers in the world.
But Russell’s path was neither predictable nor free from self-doubt.
I was always just barely average. When you’re growing up, you’re slotted into different streams and given these labels. All through school, I didn’t feel good enough.
Now in his 60s, he believes that in life, it isn’t about being your best at 16 or 17. “You want to be the best when you are 40, 50 or 60.’’
What separates a good photographer from a great one?
For Russell, it’s not just about mastering the techniques of lighting or composition - it’s about capturing the essence of the subject.
He fondly remembers one of the most poignant moments in his career – a spontaneous shot during a photoshoot with Singapore’s late founding father, Mr Lee Kuan Yew.
“I wasn’t supposed to take him outside, but I did.”
“You could see the city of Singapore, the skyline from the Istana,” Russel recalled. “I wanted to show him looking at the skyline, reflecting on what he (built).”
That shot, unplanned yet intentional, became a defining image for Mr Lee’s tribute in Time Magazine when he passed.
