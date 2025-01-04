A Letter to Myself Podcast: Having 'more stuff' never gives peace of mind: Best-selling author Andrew Matthews on what makes people happy

On the importance of failure:

My first experience with trying to be an author was heartbreaking. It took me 77 rejections to get a book published. We learn a lot from failure ... It really doesn't matter how many times we fail, as long as we keep going. And it's not failure that really crushes us. What hurts most is never having tried.

On going through difficulty:

Whatever's going on in our life, we can make it better by how we see it, and then by what we do. So step one, instead of feeling like victims, we say to ourselves, how can I see some purpose in what I'm going through right now, even though it's so difficult?