A Letter to Myself Podcast: SGAG’s Syafiqa Noor on self-confidence, not overthinking and being ‘delulu’

Three words define Syafiqa Noor’s online persona: “Delulu”, hijabi and chaotic. Better known as Sya, she is an exclusive content creator for the digital platform SGAG and has more than 350,000 TikTok followers.

Her comedic videos regularly go viral, with some getting millions of views. But behind the outrageous humour is a lot of heart and hard work, and a couple of hard knocks.

In this episode, Sya talks to Joel Chua about the most valuable lessons she has learned during her rather unexpected journey.