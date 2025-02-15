A Letter to Myself Podcast: SGAG’s Syafiqa Noor on self-confidence, not overthinking and being ‘delulu’
She studied food science but found herself drawing comics in class and posting her videos online. This led to her full-time job as a content creator for digital platform SGAG. Syafiqa Noor shares with Joel Chua her unusual journey.
Three words define Syafiqa Noor’s online persona: “Delulu”, hijabi and chaotic. Better known as Sya, she is an exclusive content creator for the digital platform SGAG and has more than 350,000 TikTok followers.
Her comedic videos regularly go viral, with some getting millions of views. But behind the outrageous humour is a lot of heart and hard work, and a couple of hard knocks.
In this episode, Sya talks to Joel Chua about the most valuable lessons she has learned during her rather unexpected journey.
Excerpts from Sya's conversation with Joel Chua:
On growing up as a shy girl:
“I don't think I've always been a funny person, because when I was a kid, I was just a shy girl. I was so shy that I wouldn't even talk to my teachers, wouldn't even talk properly to my friends. But the thing is, even though I was super introverted at school, I was super funny at home.
Even though I was shy on the outside, when (I was at) home, I liked to draw comics that (were) funny, based on my family.
On how she got her start as a content creator:
“I studied food science and nutrition back in my (polytechnic) days. However, I realised that maybe food and science wasn’t my passion, because during class, I was drawing comics. So I realised I still loved to draw comics, and I liked to draw comedy with (them). So I posted (them) online. That's when I got recognised by SGAG.
On what she would say to her younger self:
“I would be like: ‘Hey, girl, do not overthink and just go for it, because whatever you do, yes, people will judge, but in the end, you will get your own results. You will get your own gratification.’
I felt this heavy burden of getting judged. But in the end, I realised, which I quote: ‘Just go jer. Don't be scared.’ Just go jer, just whack.
On dealing with negative comments:
“Honestly, I would say bad comments are kind of like feedback and critique. So instead of being offended by these comments, I read and analyse (them).
I don't take (them) to heart, because sometimes whatever they say, (they) do have a point.”
On getting comments on social media:
(Some viewers) they may say, “Man, you suck. I don’t like you; I don’t like your content.” But there’s no feedback. What am I supposed to do with it? I can cry over it but I don’t want to, so I just toss it aside.
I think as creators, it's okay to read these hate comments, but don't let it get too much to you.
(This interview was first broadcast on Oct 8, 2024.)
Listen to the conversation with Sya on A Letter to Myself. This podcast, hosted by Joel Chua, features people with remarkable life lessons to share and airs every weeknight on CNA938.
If you know someone with an inspiring story, write to cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg.
Follow A Letter to Myself on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.