A Letter to Myself Podcast: How a single hibiscus for Ganesh Kumar’s late mother transformed into a nine-storey community garden
As his garden grew, he was told he couldn’t plant in public spaces. In this episode of A Letter to Myself, Ganesh Kumar tells host Joel Chua how he worked with the authorities to create a sprawling nine-storey garden that has become an oasis to the community.
At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ganesh Kumar finally had to confront the grief he swept aside – the loss of his mother who died in 2018.
In the aftermath of her death, he could not grieve properly because he was buried under the demands of completing his PhD. But when the pandemic brought life to a standstill, the seeds of an idea began sprouting in Ganesh's mind.
“Gardening was something that my mum always loved doing with me and my grandparents, it was a family affair every weekend,” the 39-year-old recalled.
After grieving for a little while, I was thinking: ‘What’s the use of me sitting in a corner and crying? It doesn’t help the world or society in any way.'
Ganesh turned to gardening, something he and his late mother did together. On a barren slope in Woodlands, he decided to plant a single pink hibiscus. That pink hibiscus was from a pot he got when he was just a toddler.
“I thought to myself: That was the first plant I received when I was two years old ... What better way to remember her (than) by planting this (species)?”
The patch of land he chose was a neglected weed covered hill, devoid of colour and life beyond a monotonous expanse of tall grass. But Ganesh saw potential where others dismissed as wasteland. He didn’t know it then, but with that single hibiscus, he planted the seeds of what would become a life-changing project.
“That first plant attracted visitors already because the hill was just grass so (it) stood out,” he recalled with a smile. Neighbours, who he had previously only seen in passing, began stopping by to ask about the plant.
The conversations started small – simple greetings and curious questions – but grew frequent over time. People would come by just to admire the plants or take a walk up the hill. Seeing their interest only gave Ganesh the push he needed to continue planting more.
“It started with that plant, and then, of course, more people started to walk the hill,” he said, with his voice filled with wonder. “Even now, I still find (the magnitude of the garden) hard to believe.”
WORKING WITH AUTHORITIES
Yet, this is Singapore, and there are rules to follow. Soon enough, representatives from the National Parks Board (NParks) paid a visit to say that planting in public spaces isn’t allowed.
They told me, ‘Hey, you cannot plant here’ ... I told them if I have to, I will remove but I said I was encouraged by the residents, who always kept the place neat.
But when they came to see the impact the garden was having on the community, things began to change.
“Most of the time, if we sit in the office, we don't know what's happening but when (the officer) came down to hear from the ground - from my neighbours, our visitors - (they saw) what a difference it is making.”
Eventually, Ganesh managed to work with them to keep his growing garden – a prime example of biodiversity in action with the butterflies, bees and other little creatures quickly forming a rich ecosystem.
Today the Woodlands Botanical Garden is a nine-storey 4,000 sq m sanctuary, home to more than 350 plant species and nearly 80 types of butterflies. But beyond its biodiversity, it has also become a place where people come together, connect and find healing.
Among the most heartwarming changes he’s witnessed is how seniors, long isolated in their homes, have found a new gathering spot there. “Marsling is a senior estate, and they needed a reason to get out of the house,” Ganesh explained.
The garden now provides a form of therapy, not just for residents in need of respite from the stresses of modern life but also for ex-offenders and even police officers in training who take part in gardening.
"The beauty of our garden is that these officers and ex-convicts are working in the same space, side by side, talking to each other. You don't see that anywhere else,'' he said.
Still, it’s the deeply personal stories that stay with him the most. He remembers a man's face wet with tears, thanking him. “He told me that before his mum passed on, she was in the wheelchair and the only thing she asked every day was to come and sit by the garden,” Ganesh recounted.
“At that point, I don’t even think he knew the history of the garden (and how) it was very special to me.”
