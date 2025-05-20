Money Talks Podcast: MT Explains - How Singapore’s S$NEER monetary policy can affect your coffee and holidays

Here’s an excerpt from the conversation:

Andrea Heng, host:

Does a stronger currency necessarily translate to more spending power, or does it come at a cost to Singaporeans? Say we earn in Singdollar, but we also have to spend in Singdollar, right? So in my head, the benefits are offset in a way?



Jeff Ng, head of Asia macro strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation:

Yes. So I think it's always appropriate to have the right policy, the right strength in terms of the Singapore dollar. So imagine a worker, if the Singapore dollar is too strong, maybe he doesn't even have a job in the first place. Then they will not have even the Singdollar to spend anyway. So it has to be at the appropriate level.

Then when you look at the price adjustments, it's at the right stage for Singapore and their workers to be able to spend on all international products.