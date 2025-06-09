Work It Podcast: Spot the red flags in job listings
Have you seen a job posting that asks for a list of criteria? You don’t have to check every box, says this recruiter.
Unrealistic job postings, misleading jargon and inflated demands may deter qualified job seekers.
Han Lee, director at executive search firm Lico Resources, offers tips on identifying genuine opportunities and how to apply confidently, without ticking every box.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Tiffany Ang, host:
(They ask for) things like five or seven plus years of experience. Tell me ... Do I really need exactly what they say?
Han Lee, director at Lico Resources:
The short answer is no. You don't really have to be a 100 per cent (candidate). And if you talk to any headhunters out there, the first thing that we do when we talk to the (recruiting) client is to take the job description and then strip it bare.
My question to my clients would be: “What is absolutely necessary here? What is good to have?” … Because everybody knows that the job description is a wish list.
There is no 100 per cent perfect candidate. If you look at the job description and you see that you have about 60 or 70 per cent that can fit into this job ... just apply. Go ahead.
Chances are the rest of the 30 per cent or 40 per cent that you don't have, it's just a "good to have". And I can say, for most of the companies, they will be willing to train and guide certain people … But I also think most of the clients are not ready to just take on anyone without the essential skill set that they need for that particular job.
So the short answer is yes, just go and apply if you think that you are 70 per cent or 60 per cent matching the job description. You are fine to go.
Gerald Tan, host:
What about job descriptions that aren't sincere about hiring? The ones that are just there to collect information.
I've heard this from many individuals and clients - they apply for a job and they don’t even know if it’s real. They say: “I applied, but there was no reply.” And they keep seeing the same job posted over and over again.
So there’s a possibility that they haven’t found the perfect candidate or that they’re just collecting information, right?
Tiffany:
I don't understand this - collecting resumes. What does that mean? Why do companies do that?
Han:
Well, I think there are many reasons why the company would want to collect resumes.
One, it's probably because the headcount is not there yet, but they want to start collecting now, and when the headcount is ready, they can start interviewing.
A lot of the time, they interview even before the headcount is granted, because they think they will get the headcount ...
And I've even come across a situation where this is the candidate we want to hire, but we can't do it now because the headcount is only ready in July.
Listen to more episodes here.
A new episode of Work It drops every Monday. Follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or melisten for the latest updates.
Have a great topic for us? Drop the team an email at cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg