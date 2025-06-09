Work It Podcast: Spot the red flags in job listings

Chances are the rest of the 30 per cent or 40 per cent that you don't have, it's just a "good to have". And I can say, for most of the companies, they will be willing to train and guide certain people … But I also think most of the clients are not ready to just take on anyone without the essential skill set that they need for that particular job.

So the short answer is yes, just go and apply if you think that you are 70 per cent or 60 per cent matching the job description. You are fine to go.

Gerald Tan, host:

What about job descriptions that aren't sincere about hiring? The ones that are just there to collect information.

I've heard this from many individuals and clients - they apply for a job and they don’t even know if it’s real. They say: “I applied, but there was no reply.” And they keep seeing the same job posted over and over again.

So there’s a possibility that they haven’t found the perfect candidate or that they’re just collecting information, right?

Tiffany:

I don't understand this - collecting resumes. What does that mean? Why do companies do that?

Han:

Well, I think there are many reasons why the company would want to collect resumes.