A Letter to Myself Podcast: How letters, love and laughter helped Suhaimi Yusof overcome stroke

In the days that followed, the 55-year-old wrestled with frustration and fear. An actor known for his larger-than-life presence and boundless humour, he found himself suddenly confined to a hospital bed, staring at a white ceiling. It was a jarring shift from his usual active lifestyle.

“I said (to my wife): ‘This is not me,’” he recalled. “I have to get out of the bed as quickly as possible.”

Determined to regain control over his life, Suhaimi began focusing all his energy on rebuilding his strength. But what does fighting back look like when your body refuses to cooperate?

For Suhaimi, it started with small steps - literally. Therapy sessions that began with just standing upright slowly progressed into walking. And then, there was his secret weapon: Humour.

LAUGHTER IS THE BEST MEDICINE

In hospital, the veteran entertainer found an unexpected audience. Even at his lowest, he cracked jokes with nurses, teased doctors and visited fellow patients in nearby wards, determined to find joy in the bleakest of circumstances.