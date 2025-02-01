A Letter to Myself Podcast: Singlish, serendipity and being a senior with Sylvia Toh Paik Choo

On what she thinks of her long and prolific career:

First, enjoy yourself. After that, you have to do the homework. I can't say, “follow your path”, because in my case, I'm not sure I followed a path, possibly the path chose me. (But) a few factors are luck, timing, hard work.

Some people are truly born with a (silver spoon) in their mouth ... born under a galaxy of stars, and those are few and far between.

(For most), I think timing and hard work has to be tied to it. What may look very easy, you actually had to sweat a bit there. You see, there are people with attitudes like, “Ah, napshot I can breeze through this.” I never had that. People think, “This should be easy for you.”