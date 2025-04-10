Money Talks Podcast: Trump tariffs - Take time to adjust your investment portfolio

We have been talking to some investors as well, and these investors take a longer term view on their investments, and the selldown in the markets actually creates opportunities for them to get into investments at a cheaper valuation.

Andrea:

Buying the dip.

Eddy:

Yeah. Of course, you have to do your homework and make sure you are getting into investments that are able to withstand all these near-term headwinds.

But I think more importantly is the key message - something that we have always been emphasising - maintain your diversified portfolio. Because if you look at the recent market selldown, equities were most affected, yes, but … some of the investment-grade bonds have been high quality. Bonds have been holding up much better. The likes of gold have also been pretty resilient.