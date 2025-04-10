Money Talks Podcast: Trump tariffs - Take time to adjust your investment portfolio
Investors should add investment-grade bonds to their portfolio as these tend to be more resilient during market turmoil, says our guest.
US President Donald Trump’s tariffs have sent shockwaves through global markets. But what does this mean for your investments?
Eddy Loh, chief investment officer at Maybank Group Wealth Management tells Andrea Heng what you should consider having in your portfolio to weather through the falls.
Here is an excerpt of the conversation:
Andrea Heng, host:
So if I have a range of investments, say Nvidia or Apple or even shares in the Chinese market, and all of them are falling … what's a common-sense approach to riding out this turbulence right now?
Eddy Loh, chief investment officer at Maybank Group Wealth Management:
The first thing I would say is (do) not panic, do not overreact, but take a step back and look at your portfolio. Are there stocks or bonds or other investments that you're still very comfortable with? Or are there other assets or investments that you have always been thinking about selling, but not sure about?
Maybe this is the time to really (up the quality) of your portfolio … you can actually build up the resilience of your portfolio, then you can sleep better at night amidst all these market volatilities.
We have been talking to some investors as well, and these investors take a longer term view on their investments, and the selldown in the markets actually creates opportunities for them to get into investments at a cheaper valuation.
Andrea:
Buying the dip.
Eddy:
Yeah. Of course, you have to do your homework and make sure you are getting into investments that are able to withstand all these near-term headwinds.
But I think more importantly is the key message - something that we have always been emphasising - maintain your diversified portfolio. Because if you look at the recent market selldown, equities were most affected, yes, but … some of the investment-grade bonds have been high quality. Bonds have been holding up much better. The likes of gold have also been pretty resilient.
So this episode actually really demonstrates very strongly the benefits of having a diversified portfolio and not putting all your eggs into one basket.