Work It Podcast: Why unfinished tasks at work linger in your mind – and what to do about them

When it's all in your mind, you just feel, “Oh no, there are so many things.”

Tiffany:

Yeah, that is good point. I always thought that if it's on the list, it needs to be done. But it doesn't have to be ...

Amanda:

So throwing it out, outsourcing, asking for help or delegating (tasks), or even just doing it. At least you’ve already kickstarted the process. Maybe some tasks are so huge that it's impossible to get them done in a single step.

Tiffany:

That's why breaking it down into different steps helps, right? Because you know, “Okay, at least I have completed two out of three steps, and the last step is just this.” And I can maybe move (other tasks) to the next month, or I can do this tomorrow. I don't have to do it today, but at least you kind of break it down and set goals. Otherwise, you get caught in this incessant loop of, “Oh my goodness, am I in a matrix? It’s coming back!”

Amanda:

Yeah, it's actually quite common that some tabs are just there in your mind, but you don't act on them, or you just procrastinate, even though it would do you some good to get the task done. To trick yourself into doing that, really, is to just start that first step ...