Work It Podcast: Is it time to get back to the office more days a week?
Firms want their staff back in the office - but employees are pushing back. Will a hybrid work arrangement become a thing of the past?
The great love affair workers had with working from home is over - with more big firms wanting their staff back in the office four or five days a week. But the pushback from employees is real. Professor Mark Mortensen from INSEAD has studied hybrid working for 20 years and he explains how everyone can navigate this.
Now that people have gotten used to working from home, a little bit of the shine has worn off. I hear more people saying: "I ... actually like my colleagues, I kind of missed that conversation, maybe the social support that I get in the office."
Jump to these key moments:
- 3:07 You may think you are productive but that's not how managers see it
- 6:55 A top down approach may not work
- 10:45 How flexible work arrangements can be tricky for team dynamics
- 13:02 Why employees are saying "no" to going back to the way things were
- 13:53 Why the "shine" of complete work from home has worn off
- 16:16 Can a hybrid work arrangement lead to toxic work cultures?
- 19:05 An erosion of trust is an issue with hybrid work
Source: CNA/cr
