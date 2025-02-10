Work It Podcast: Workplace attire - Dress to impress or distract?

I do have a lot of friends who sometimes will come and tell me that, "Yvonne, I've been this role for eight, nine years, and I'm not being taken very seriously. Or I can tell when somebody comes to me and thinks I'm still ... very junior. I'm not (a) junior (employee) Yvonne. I've been promoted to head of department."

And sometimes after speaking, and they trust me enough to look at their wardrobe or send me photos of what they wear, and then I'm like, "I think I can understand why some people will think of them in a certain way."

So to Gerald's question, I think it really depends on which industry you're in, because some industries are a lot more open and a lot more like - Oh, this is fine. This is fashion. Celebrate your individuality.

But some they will be like - Oh, we have clients walking to the office all the time. Or you are in a certain professional industry where your clothing will have to denote some credibility, more credibility than the others.

How would you feel if you're a doctor, and your patient sees you driving a sports car? Nothing wrong, right? As opposed to a very serious looking car. Would you think, wow, if my surgeon is into fast cars, my surgeon might not be as more detailed.



Tiffany Ang, host:

It's a perception. Even if it's a wrong perception, it's still a perception.

Yvonne:

You're right. And then it's so unfair to the doctor, right? But some patients might go maybe I should choose someone else who seems more stable, more decent. But that's wrong.