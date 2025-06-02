Work It Podcast: How to write a standout resume

So, I wouldn't say this is what I look for, but depending on the nature of the industry, recruiters may look at it this way.

Tiffany:

They will still look at the first two jobs, it's just that maybe someone from a startup company might look at what you have achieved, whereas somebody who is in a bigger company, a legacy company, might value longevity, so they might be looking at the duration.

Zhirong:

Anyway, the first page is usually your last two gigs.

Tiffany:

Exactly. But there's always the top part where you write a short little bio of yourself.

Zhirong:

Personally, I don't think it is necessary, but if you still want to include it, I recommend keeping it to two to three sentences. I've seen resumes where the personal bio was almost one third of the first page, and this personal bio is just a self-description of the individual, not substantiated by your achievements or impact at work.

Depending on the interviewer or screener who picks up your resume, they may or may not believe it, right?

Gerald Tan, host:

I think Zhirong mentioned a very important principle, which is that you need to create a resume that is reader-friendly.

You need to put yourself in the shoes of the reader: What are they looking for? What will appeal to them in terms of keywords and important information about you? That way, it makes the whole reading, the whole 10 seconds, more worthwhile.