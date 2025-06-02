Work It Podcast: How to write a standout resume
Focus on the three Es – experience, exposure and education - when crafting your resume, says our guest.
It is possible that your job application may be buried in a sea of others. So how do you catch the hiring manager's eye?
Lim Zhirong, master professional at the Institute for Human Resource Professionals, walks us through the dos and don’ts to get you to the top of the pile.
Here is an excerpt from the conversation:
Tiffany Ang, host:
I read that it takes a hiring manager, on average, 10 seconds to decide if the resume is in the accept pile or the reject stash.
What would you first look at if I were to put an eye tracking software into your eyes? Which content would take up most of your eye time?
Lim Zhirong, master professional at the Institute for Human Resource Professionals:
I will say your last two recent jobs and your time in the role. But first of all, it depends on the hiring company and the nature of the industry. If you're a startup looking to hire, you probably wouldn't be so obsessed with the staying power of an individual. Rather, you’d be more obsessed (if the candidate has) the ability to do something from scratch and scale it up.
On the other hand, if you are applying for a more traditional company, the recruiter might value things like: Did you spend four years in your most recent gig? And was your second most recent gig at least three years?
So, I wouldn't say this is what I look for, but depending on the nature of the industry, recruiters may look at it this way.
Tiffany:
They will still look at the first two jobs, it's just that maybe someone from a startup company might look at what you have achieved, whereas somebody who is in a bigger company, a legacy company, might value longevity, so they might be looking at the duration.
Zhirong:
Anyway, the first page is usually your last two gigs.
Tiffany:
Exactly. But there's always the top part where you write a short little bio of yourself.
Zhirong:
Personally, I don't think it is necessary, but if you still want to include it, I recommend keeping it to two to three sentences. I've seen resumes where the personal bio was almost one third of the first page, and this personal bio is just a self-description of the individual, not substantiated by your achievements or impact at work.
Depending on the interviewer or screener who picks up your resume, they may or may not believe it, right?
Gerald Tan, host:
I think Zhirong mentioned a very important principle, which is that you need to create a resume that is reader-friendly.
You need to put yourself in the shoes of the reader: What are they looking for? What will appeal to them in terms of keywords and important information about you? That way, it makes the whole reading, the whole 10 seconds, more worthwhile.
Listen to more episodes here.
A new episode of Work It drops every Monday. Follow the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or melisten for the latest updates.
Have a great topic for us? Drop the team an email at cnapodcasts [at] mediacorp.com.sg