S$1 billion in properties, luxury cars and assets linked to money laundering probe; 10 foreigners arrested

SINGAPORE: About S$1 billion (US$736 million) in assets, including properties, vehicles, luxury goods and gold bars, have been seized as part of a police probe into money laundering and forgery activities.

Ten people, aged between 31 and 44, were arrested for their suspected involvement in money laundering or forgery offences, and for resisting arrest, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Twelve others are assisting with investigations while eight more are wanted by the police.

“These persons are believed to have connections among themselves. All the persons involved are neither Singapore citizens nor permanent residents," said SPF.

Those arrested are of Cypriot, Turkish, Chinese, Cambodian and Ni-Vanuatu nationalities.

The nine men and a woman were arrested in simultaneous raids at multiple locations islandwide, including Good Class Bungalows (GCB) and condominiums.

According to the police, some of the suspects lived in GCBs in the Holland and Nassim Road area.