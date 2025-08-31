11-year-old missing boy found dead in sea off East Coast Park

SINGAPORE: An 11-year-old boy who went missing on Friday (Aug 29) has been found dead. His body was discovered floating in the sea off East Coast Park on Saturday night, where he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police confirmed on Sunday that the boy has been identified by his next-of-kin as Muhammad Hairil Effendi.

After receiving a call for assistance at 9.55pm on Saturday, the police arrived at East Coast Park where the boy was found floating in the sea.

He was brought ashore by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and pronounced dead at scene by an SCDF paramedic.

"Out of respect for the family, members of the public are advised not to share any videos or images of the deceased," police said.

Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play, said police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

MISSING SINCE FRIDAY

The police had on Friday appealed for information on the whereabouts of the boy.

He was last seen in the vicinity of Block 29 Marine Crescent at around 11.05am that day.

According to Facebook group Reunite Missing Children, Hairil had autism.

Missing posters carrying his parents’ contact details were circulated on Facebook.